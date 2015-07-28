FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. appeals court upholds bulk of Obama air pollution rule
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
July 28, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. appeals court upholds bulk of Obama air pollution rule

Lawrence Hurley

2 Min Read

The John Amos coal-fired power plant is seen behind a home in Poca, West Virginia in this May 18, 2014 file photo. A U.S. Appeals court on July 28, 2015, mostly upheld a major federal environmental regulation requiring some states to limit pollution that contributes to unhealthy air in neighboring states. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday mostly upheld a major federal environmental regulation requiring some states to limit pollution that contributes to unhealthy air in neighboring states.

The U.S. Court of appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected several broad challenges to the regulation. But in a partial loss for the government, the court said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will have to reconsider the 2014 emissions budgets it set for various states for sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions.

The court said the rule could remain intact while the government revises the emissions budgets.

Among the challengers were coal company Peabody Energy Corp and energy company American Electric Power Company Inc.

The case was before the appeals court for a second time after an April 2014 U.S. Supreme Court decision in which the justices, on a 6-2 vote, upheld the regulation.

Writing for the majority, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg called the EPA rule a cost-effective way to allocate responsibility for emission reductions among upwind states, and that the EPA need not consider each state’s proportionate responsibility for the emissions in question.

The appeals court had previously thrown out the rule in an August 2012 decision, prompting the Obama administration to seek high court review.

The second round of litigation was on separate challenges to the regulation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.