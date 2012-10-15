FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Supreme Court rejects Allergan patent appeal over Sanctura
October 15, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

Supreme Court rejects Allergan patent appeal over Sanctura

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court rejected on Monday Allergan Inc’s appeal of a ruling that favored generic drugmaker Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc over patents related to the treatment of an overactive bladder.

Allergan was challenging a June decision by the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals that its patents related to Sanctura XR were invalid because the treatment was “obvious,” meaning it was highly likely to succeed based on information already known.

Reporting By Terry Baynes and Jon Stempel in New York; Editing by Howard Goller and Gerald E. McCormick

