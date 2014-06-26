FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2014 / 4:24 PM / 3 years ago

White House disappointed in court decision on appointments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - President Barack Obama is “deeply disappointed” in the Supreme Court’s decision striking down three recess appointments, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Thursday.

“We’re of course deeply disappointed in today’s decision and are still reviewing it,” Earnest told reporters traveling with the president.

Earnest said the White House was pleased, however, that the court recognized the president’s executive authority to fill vacancies when the Senate fails to act.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Mark Felsenthal and Jeff Mason in Washington; Editing by Bill Trott

