U.S. justices agree to hear BG Group arbitration case
#Business News
June 10, 2013 / 1:47 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. justices agree to hear BG Group arbitration case

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear British company BG Group Plc’s BG.L appeal over a $185.3 million arbitration award it won against Argentina that an appeals court later threw out.

A U.S. district court ruled in 2007 that BG, a natural gas exploration and distribution company, should recover because a decision by the Argentine government in 2002 to introduce a gas price freeze breached a 1993 treaty between Britain and Argentina.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller and Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
