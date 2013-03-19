Supreme Court to release same-day audio on gay marriage cases

Security guards walk the steps of the Supreme Court before Justice Elena Kagan's investiture ceremony in Washington, October 1, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Supreme Court said on Tuesday it will issue same-day audio recordings of two high-profile gay marriage cases it is scheduled to hear next week.

Court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg said the recordings would be available on the court’s website, www.supremecourt.gov.

On March 26, when the court hears arguments over California’s ban on same-sex marriage, the audio is due to be online by 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT), Arberg said.

The next day, when the court weighs the federal Defense of Marriage Act, which limits the definition of marriage to opposite-sex couples, the audio will be available by 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT), she added.

The court rarely issues same-day audio. Normally, it is available at the end of the week in which the argument was heard.