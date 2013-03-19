FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Supreme Court to release same-day audio on gay marriage cases
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 19, 2013 / 9:15 PM / in 5 years

Supreme Court to release same-day audio on gay marriage cases

Lawrence Hurley

1 Min Read

Security guards walk the steps of the Supreme Court before Justice Elena Kagan's investiture ceremony in Washington, October 1, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Supreme Court said on Tuesday it will issue same-day audio recordings of two high-profile gay marriage cases it is scheduled to hear next week.

Court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg said the recordings would be available on the court’s website, www.supremecourt.gov.

On March 26, when the court hears arguments over California’s ban on same-sex marriage, the audio is due to be online by 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT), Arberg said.

The next day, when the court weighs the federal Defense of Marriage Act, which limits the definition of marriage to opposite-sex couples, the audio will be available by 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT), she added.

The court rarely issues same-day audio. Normally, it is available at the end of the week in which the argument was heard.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Jackie Frank

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.