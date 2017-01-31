Holding: U.S. trials courting a welcome comeback

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. trials could be courting a comeback. Customers cried foul when Wells Fargo stifled their lawsuits over fake accounts. Judges also ruled last month that the Securities and Exchange Commission's in-house tribunals were unconstitutional. Now the Supreme Court is considering a revival of the right of workers to sue. Cracking open the courthouse door would breathe new life into American justice.

In 1938, almost a fifth of federal lawsuits went to trial. The rate is only about 1 percent today, and even less for state suits. The reasons for the drop include skyrocketing legal fees and other expenses, overcrowded court dockets and the shrinking of labor unions and other groups that would cover the cost of a lawsuit.

The biggest factor, though, has been aggressive moves by companies and the courts themselves to discourage litigation. In the 1970s, fears of a costly lawsuit explosion prompted firms like insurer Crum & Forster to run advertisements condemning attorneys for filing more than 1 million product-liability cases each year, even though the actual number didn't exceed about 80,000. The Supreme Court took the bait, ruling in 1983 that federal law created a "liberal federal policy favoring arbitration," the process of resolving disputes in bare-bones hearings before private judges.

Justices on the high court have since expanded that policy, upholding in 2011, for example, AT&T Mobility's requirement that cellphone customers pursue claims individually – without banding together in class actions – in front of an arbitrator. The upshot has been a slew of companies imposing similarly one-sided rules on customers and employees.

The public is beginning to push back. After Wells Fargo bankers were caught in 2013 opening more than 2 million allegedly unauthorized accounts to meet productivity quotas, cheated customers sued. The bank cited arbitration clauses in the account agreements to block them from court. Wells Fargo's promise to fully compensate the victims hasn't quelled a public outcry or demands from U.S. senators to eliminate the offending clauses. A year later, President Barack Obama took up the fight against arbitration, requiring federal contractors to give employees the option of suing over workplace disputes.

Resistance is also growing to other forms of stripped-down legal proceedings. Since the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act allowed the SEC to bring more cases before its administrative judges, the regulator's success rate has exceeded 90 percent compared with about 70 percent in federal court. The in-house hearings, however, don't offer jury trials, exclude certain questionable evidence and reject other legal protections. Those flaws helped former McKinsey boss Rajat Gupta persuade authorities to move his insider-trading case to federal court (he was convicted anyhow) and have more recently prompted challenges to the legality of such proceedings.

Several judges have dismissed the claims. In December, however, a federal appeals court in Denver ruled that the administrative judges were unconstitutional, because they were hired by agency administrators rather than the commission itself. The U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., reached the opposite conclusion in August, creating a conflict that the Supreme Court may have to resolve. Although the cases turn on a constitutional technicality, the underlying argument that the proceedings are unfair has prompted the SEC to beef up some legal protections for defendants.

The nation's top tribunal already has agreed to hear three other lawsuits that could strengthen the rights of employees to go to court. The cases deal with whether workers can be forced to resolve disputes individually in arbitration. The twist is that workplace claims – unlike complaints about, say, cellphones or fake bank accounts – may come under National Labor Relations Act protections for "concerted activities," which seem to include class actions. A ruling in the employees' favor would be the Supreme Court's first major retreat from mandatory arbitration in decades. That would bode well for consumers and others seeking to challenge the private proceedings.

A lot depends, of course, on what the court looks like when it hears the cases, probably in April. The death of Antonin Scalia, a strident champion of arbitration, leaves eight justices potentially receptive to the arguments of employees. President Donald Trump said he would nominate a new justice next week. Quick confirmation of a conservative jurist could tilt any decision toward Scalia's position.

None of these developments will clear the biggest obstacle to judicial redress: astronomical legal fees. The average billing rate for American law-firm partners vaulted to $536 an hour in 2012 from $112 an hour in 1985, and has only increased more over the last five years. A quick settlement will remain the best option for most litigants.

Yet a shot at going to trial, and a revival of class-action cases, in particular, could encourage more lawyers to work on contingency, for a slice of any winnings, and give individuals added leverage. Corporations and other powerful adversaries might be more willing to settle and mend their ways. The judiciary could better check the legislative and executive branches. And all Americans would regain something they once could take for granted: a day in court.