U.S. top court justice Breyer has surgery after bicycle fall
April 27, 2013 / 7:36 PM / in 4 years

U.S. top court justice Breyer has surgery after bicycle fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer speaks at the Boston University School of Law in Boston, Massachusetts January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer had shoulder surgery Saturday to repair a broken bone after a fall from his bicycle, the top court said.

Breyer, 74, injured his right shoulder in a fall from his bicycle on Friday afternoon near the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington. He was taken by ambulance to Georgetown University Hospital, where he had surgery on Saturday morning, the court said in a statement.

Breyer, who was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1994, is viewed as a moderate on the liberal wing of the nine-member court.

The court’s statement said Breyer is expected to be released from the hospital early in the week.

Reporting by Deborah Charles; Editing by Bill Trott

