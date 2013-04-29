FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Justice Breyer released from hospital after bicycle fall
April 29, 2013 / 9:35 PM / 4 years ago

Justice Breyer released from hospital after bicycle fall

Lawrence Hurley

1 Min Read

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer speaks at the Boston University School of Law in Boston, Massachusetts January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer was released from the hospital on Monday after being injured in a fall from his bicycle last week, a court spokeswoman said.

Breyer, 74, had shoulder surgery on Saturday at Georgetown University Hospital to repair a broken bone in his right shoulder after the bicycle accident on Friday afternoon near the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington.

He missed the court’s public session on Monday. The next time the nine justices are due to meet is at their private conference on May 9. The next public session is scheduled for May 13.

Breyer is no stranger to bicycle accidents, having been injured twice before.

In 2011, he broke his collarbone, while in 1993, before he was appointed to the court, he broke his ribs and suffered a punctured lung.

Breyer, who was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1994, is viewed as a moderate on the liberal wing of the nine-member court.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller and Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
