Factbox: Key business-related cases before the U.S. Supreme Court

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court’s new term is due to begin on Monday. Between then and the end of June, the justices are set to hear oral arguments and issue rulings in a number of important business-related cases.

Here is a list of some of those cases.

Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs v. Inclusive Communities Project

The court has agreed to weigh whether so-called disparate impact claims can be made under the Fair Housing Act. The banking and insurance industries are particularly eager to bring an end to litigation premised on the disparate impact claim theory, which creates liability for seemingly neutral practices that may have a discriminatory effect. (No date yet set for oral arguments).

Teva Pharmaceuticals v. Sandoz

The court will consider Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd’s appeal in a patent case that favored the developers of generic versions of Copaxone, the company’s top-selling multiple sclerosis drug. In July 2013, the appeals court ruled in favor of two teams developing cheaper generic forms of Copaxone: one involving Novartis AG’s Sandoz Inc and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc and another involving Mylan Inc and Natco Pharma Ltd.. The case tests whether the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has a free hand to second-guess a district court’s findings about the meaning and scope of an individual patent. Teva, which won in the district court but lost in the appeals court, is arguing that the district judge’s findings should be given more weight than they are currently. Tech companies that regularly battle “patent trolls” - companies that hold patents only for the purpose of suing firms seeking to develop new products - back the generic drug manufacturers. (Arguments on Oct. 15.)

Integrity Staffing Solutions v. Busk

The case could determine whether companies such as Amazon.com Inc must pay workers for the time they spend waiting to clear security checks at the end of their work shifts. (Arguments on Oct. 8.)

North Carolina Board of Dental Examiners v. U.S. Federal Trade Commission

The case centers on whether a state regulatory board is exempt from antitrust laws when some of the board’s members are participants in the market being regulated. (Arguments on Oct. 14.)

Omnicare Inc v. Laborers District Council

The court will weigh an appeal by Omnicare Inc, the leading U.S. provider of pharmacy services to the elderly, in a securities class action case filed by investors who say the company made untrue statements prior to a public offering. (Arguments on Nov. 3.)

Young v. UPS

The court will determine whether the package delivery company UPS Inc treated a pregnant employee unfairly by denying her request for temporary restrictions on her work duties. (Arguments on Dec. 3.)

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Abercrombie & Fitch

This case concerns whether a Muslim woman denied a job at an Abercrombie & Fitch Co clothing store because she wears a head scarf was required to specifically request a religious accommodation. (No date yet set for arguments).