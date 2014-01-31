FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. court throws out air safety rule on fuel cells
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 31, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. court throws out air safety rule on fuel cells

Lawrence Hurley

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday threw out a federal air safety rule that prohibits passengers from carrying flammable gas-powered fuel cells, which power electronic devices, in checked luggage.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said the government should re-evaluate the rule because it did not explain why fuel cells should be treated differently from other products containing flammable gas, including toiletry aerosols, that are allowed on planes.

The ruling was a win for Wilmington, Massachusetts-based Lilliputian Systems Inc, which challenged the regulation. The company makes butane-powered micro fuel cells used as a source of electricity for portable electronic devices.

Writing on behalf of a three-judge panel, Judge Judith Rogers said the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration must further explain the justification for the rule, which also applies to crew members.

The case is Lilliputian Systems Inc v. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, 13-1058.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller and Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.