#Environment
February 11, 2016 / 9:10 PM / 2 years ago

Obama carbon plan will survive court ruling: EPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama in Washington February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s Clean Power Plan will survive despite the Supreme Court’s decision this week to stay a rule on cutting carbon emissions from electricity generators, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday.

The ruling to freeze a major element of the plan “is not going to slow us down,” EPA chief Gina McCarthy said at a meeting of state energy and environmental regulators in her first public comments since the court’s ruling.

Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Timothy Gardner; Editing by Eric Beech

