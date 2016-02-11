Obama carbon plan will survive court ruling: EPA

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s Clean Power Plan will survive despite the Supreme Court’s decision this week to stay a rule on cutting carbon emissions from electricity generators, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday.
The ruling to freeze a major element of the plan “is not going to slow us down,” EPA chief Gina McCarthy said at a meeting of state energy and environmental regulators in her first public comments since the court’s ruling.
