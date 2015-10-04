Factbox: Supreme Court's major cases as new term starts

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court opens its new term on Monday with a line-up of important cases to be argued and decided by the end of next June.

Here is a look at some of the major cases already on the calendar.

Friedrichs v. California Teachers Association: Whether public employees who do not want to join the union can be required to pay “fair share” service fees without violating their First Amendment rights of free speech and association under the U.S. Constitution.

Evenwel v. Abbott: Whether under the U.S. Constitution’s principle of “one person, one vote” state voting-districts may be based on the total population of the region or only on the population of eligible voters.

Fisher v. University of Texas at Austin: Whether a University of Texas at Austin admissions program that considers the race of some applicants to ensure campus diversity violates the constitutional guarantee of equality.

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission v. Electric Power Supply Association: Whether an Obama administration requirement that operators of wholesale-electricity markets pay users to reduce consumption during peak-demand hours exceeded its regulatory power.

Spokeo v. Robins: Whether a person may initiate a class action lawsuit without showing a concrete personal harm.

Tyson Foods v. Bouaphakeo: Whether the calculation of liability and damages in a class-action lawsuit may be based on statistical averages rather than determinations of individual injury.