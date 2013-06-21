FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Class action cases the U.S. top court decided this term
June 21, 2013 / 1:07 AM / 4 years ago

Factbox: Class action cases the U.S. top court decided this term

Lawrence Hurley

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court’s rulings in class action lawsuits this term favored corporate defendants over plaintiffs six cases to one. Here’s the breakdown:

Wins for corporate defendants:

* Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) v. Behrend: In a March 2013 ruling the court ruled for Comcast in a dispute over how much it charged cable TV subscribers in the Philadelphia area.

* Whirlpool Corp (WHR.N) v. Glazer and Sears Roebuck and Co (SHLD.O) v. Butler: In April and June respectively, the court blocked appeals court rulings in favor of consumers in two related cases concerning complaints about defective front-loading washing machines. The court did not hear arguments in the cases, but instead sent back the cases to the appeals court in light of the Comcast decision.

* RBS Citizens v. Ross: In a case involving employee wage claims, in which an appeals court ruled a class action could go ahead, the Supreme Court asked the appeals court to reconsider as a result of the Comcast decision.

* Standard Fire Insurance Co. v. Knowles: The court ruled for the corporate defendant in this March decision by finding that the class action case should be heard in federal court, not state court.

* American Express Co (AXP.N) v. Italian Colors Restaurant: On June 20, the court ruled that merchants could not pursue class action claims because they had signed an arbitration agreement waiving those rights.

Wins for plaintiffs:

* Amgen (AMGN.O) v. Connecticut Retirement Plans: The lone loss for companies facing class action lawsuits this term. The court ruled in February that shareholders could bring a claim that the company had misled them by exaggerating the safety of two drugs.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley in Washington; Editing by Howard Goller and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
