Supreme Court to weigh employee lawsuit against utility Edison
October 2, 2014 / 2:17 PM / 3 years ago

Supreme Court to weigh employee lawsuit against utility Edison

Lawrence Hurley

2 Min Read

A general view of the front steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building is seen in Washington June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to weigh whether to revive certain claims made in a class action lawsuit filed by employees against utility Edison International over its pension plan management.

The nine justices will consider a lawsuit filed by Glenn Tibble and other employees against Edison subsidiary Southern California Edison Company. The plaintiffs say the company breached its fiduciary duty by, among other things, offering higher-cost mutual funds to those participating in the plan despite the fact that identical lower-cost mutual funds were available.

At issue is whether some of the claims in the lawsuit were barred by a six-year statute of limitations that is part of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. In July 2010, a federal judge in California said they were barred. The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed in an August 2013 decision.

Both courts said claims made within the six-year period could move forward.

A ruling is due by the end of June.

The case is Tibble v. Edison International, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 13-550.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
