WASHINGTON The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a challenge to a New York state law barring retailers from imposing surcharges on customers who make purchases with a credit card rather than cash.

The court will hear an appeal filed by a group of merchants to a September 2015 ruling by the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld the law. Nine other states have similar laws. The court took no action on two cases on the related laws in Florida and Texas.

Merchants have argued that the laws violated retailers' rights to free speech and due process under the U.S. Constitution.

Retailers have long complained about the cost of accepting credit cards including "swipe fees," a percentage of a credit card transaction the merchants pay to networks such as MasterCard Inc and Visa Inc every time a credit card is swiped to pay for a purchase. "Swipe fees" average about 2 percent of a purchase, according to the National Retail Federation.

The surcharges that merchants impose can pass the cost of the "swipe fees" on to consumers.

Retailers including Kroger Co, Safeway Inc and Walgreen Co and several consumer groups had filed briefs supporting the New York merchants that challenged the state law.

The court will hear arguments and decide the case in its coming term, which begins on Monday and ends next June.

