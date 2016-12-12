Death row inmate Romell Broom is seen in an undated picture from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. REUTERS/ Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by an Ohio man convicted in a 1984 rape and murder who has argued he should not be executed because the state already unsuccessfully tried to put him to death seven years ago.

The justices let stand a March ruling by the Ohio Supreme Court that the state could try to execute death row inmate Romell Broom a second time. His 2009 lethal injection attempt was stopped after authorities were not able to get a needle into his vein to administer the drugs.

Broom said a second execution attempt would violate the U.S. Constitution's ban on cruel and unusual punishment and the double jeopardy clause, which prevents people from being punished more than once for the same offense.

Two of the court's liberal justices, Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan, said in the brief order that they supported taking up the case. Four votes are needed for the currently eight-member court to hear an appeal.

Broom was sentenced to death for raping and murdering a 14-year-old girl named Tryna Middleton.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)