WASHINGTON U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday appeared set to side with a black Texas death row inmate seeking to avoid execution after his own trial lawyer called an expert witness who told jurors black people are more likely to commit violent crimes.

The case involves convicted murderer Duane Buck, who is challenging his sentence in a state that executes more death row inmates than any other. Buck was convicted of fatally shooting his former girlfriend while her young children watched, as well as another man, during a 1995 argument in Houston.

His lawyers told the eight justices Buck should get a chance to argue for a new sentencing hearing because the expert testimony could have influenced the jury. Buck is seeking reversal of an August 2015 ruling by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denying his request for an appeal.

A ruling is due by the end of June.

