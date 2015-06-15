Withdrawn U.S. court filing indicates Dow settlement talks over $1 billion price: fixing judgment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co and plaintiffs that won a $1.06 billion judgment against the company over claims it artificially inflated polyurethane prices indicated in a Supreme Court filing on Monday they were settling the case, although the filing was later withdrawn.

Lawyers for both sides filed a joint motion with the court on Monday saying the parties had “reached a written settlement” conditioned upon the justices not acting on the case. The court docket noted that the motion was then withdrawn.

The court has not yet acted on the petition filed by Dow contesting the judgment.

Dow did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A lawyer for the company, asked if the case had been settled or not, said in an email, “not.” He provided no further comment.

Polyurethanes are chemical products used to make consumer and industrial goods such as car seating, footwear, insulation and mattress foam.

Several companies including Dow had been accused in a 2005 lawsuit of conspiring to fix prices of urethane chemicals in the preceding six years.

Dow was the only defendant not to settle, only to be found liable in February 2013 by a federal jury in Kansas City, Kansas, for $400 million of damages.

That sum was tripled under antitrust law to $1.2 billion, and then reduced to $1.06 billion plus interest because of other settlements.

The case is Dow v. Industrial Polymers Inc, U.S. Supreme Court, 14-1091.