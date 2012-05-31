FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge to order Edwards jury to continue deliberations
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
May 31, 2012 / 7:23 PM / in 5 years

Judge to order Edwards jury to continue deliberations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (Reuters) - U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles told lawyers in the trial of former U.S. Senator John Edwards she would order jurors to continue deliberating after they told the judge they had reached a unanimous verdict on only one of the six counts against the North Carolina politician.

Jurors, in the ninth day of deliberations on Thursday, had told the judge they could only reach a verdict on just a single count in the trial to determine whether Edwards used campaign funds to hide his pregnant mistress as he sought the 2008 Democratic presidential nomination.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Daniel Trotta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.