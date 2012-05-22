Third day of deliberations to start in ex-Senator Edwards' trial

Former U.S. Senator John Edwards returns after a lunch break with his mother, Bobbie Edwards (L), during the second day of jury deliberations at the federal courthouse in Greensboro, North Carolina May 21, 2012. Jurors resumed deliberations on Monday in the federal campaign finance case against Edwards, who is accused of using political funds to hide his pregnant mistress as he sought the presidency. REUTERS/John Adkisson

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (Reuters) - A North Carolina jury on Tuesday will begin its third day of deliberations on whether former U.S. Senator John Edwards committed a crime as he sought to hide his affair during his 2008 White House run.

Jurors must decide if more than $900,000 funneled by two Edwards supporters to his then-pregnant mistress, Rielle Hunter, and his aide, Andrew Young, qualified as campaign contributions that are subject to limits and reporting requirements.

Neither of the two supporters, heiress Rachel “Bunny” Mellon and lawyer Fred Baron, were able to testify at Edwards’ federal trial, which is now in its fifth week in the state he once represented in the Senate.

But jurors on Monday afternoon asked to examine several pieces of evidence that might shed light on Mellon’s motivation for giving the money.

Prosecutors say Edwards, 58, sought the donor money to support and conceal Hunter, knowing revelations about his affair and her pregnancy would destroy his chances of clinching the 2008 Democratic presidential nomination.

But the defense argued that Mellon and Baron gave private gifts - not political contributions - to prevent Edwards’ cancer-stricken wife, Elizabeth, from finding out that he had fathered a child with his mistress.

Jurors must reach a unanimous verdict to convict Edwards of charges that include conspiring to solicit the money, receiving more than the $2,300 allowed from any one donor, and failing to report the payments as contributions.

Each of the six felony counts he faces carries a sentence of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.