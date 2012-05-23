FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No verdict yet in ex-U.S. Senator Edwards' trial
#Politics
May 23, 2012 / 3:28 PM / 5 years ago

No verdict yet in ex-U.S. Senator Edwards' trial

Colleen Jenkins

2 Min Read

Former U.S. senator John Edwards leaves the federal courthouse in Greensboro, North Carolina May 22, 2012. A North Carolina jury on Tuesday finished its third day of deliberations on whether Edwards committed a crime as he sought to hide his affair during his 2008 White House run. REUTERS/Davis Turner

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (Reuters) - The North Carolina jury deciding whether former U.S. Senator John Edwards violated federal election laws while trying to hide an affair during his 2008 presidential bid finished its fourth day of deliberations on Wednesday without reaching a verdict.

The 12 member-panel, which is deliberating in a courthouse in Greensboro, gave no hint at what issues were being considered or whether the deliberations might be nearing an end.

Edwards, 58, is accused of trying to salvage his campaign by orchestrating a plot that funneled more than $900,000 from two wealthy supporters to his then-pregnant mistress, Rielle Hunter, and a political aide who falsely admitted paternity of the child Edwards fathered with Hunter.

The defense said the one-term U.S. senator from North Carolina and two-time presidential hopeful lied to his family but did not break the law.

The donor payments were intended as personal gifts to keep Edwards’ wife from learning of the continuing affair and pregnancy and were not intended to influence the election, according to the defense.

Edwards, who faces possible prison time and fines if convicted of any of the six felony counts in the case, has been waiting for a verdict with his family at the courthouse.

Jury deliberations will continue on Thursday.

Reporting By Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
