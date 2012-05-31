Former Senator Edwards: I am responsible for my sins

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (Reuters) - Former U.S. Senator John Edwards said on Thursday after his acquittal on a campaign finance charge that he did “an awful, awful lot that was wrong” even if he did not believe he broke the law.

“While I do not believe I did anything illegal, or ever thought I was doing anything illegal, I did an awful, awful lot that was wrong and there is no one else responsible for my sins,” he said.

“I am responsible, and if I want to find the person who should be held accountable for my sins, honestly I don’t have to go any further than the mirror. It’s me. It is me and me alone.”

Edwards’ statements came shortly after jurors acquitted him on one count of taking illegal campaign contributions and the judge declared a mistrial on five other counts because the jury was deadlocked.