White House: did not coordinate with Clinton on Supreme Court pick
March 16, 2016 / 5:58 PM / a year ago

White House: did not coordinate with Clinton on Supreme Court pick

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters at a campaign rally in West Palm Beach, Florida March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House reached out to the offices of every U.S. senator during the process of choosing a Supreme Court nominee but did not coordinate with the campaigns of Democratic presidential hopefuls Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, officials said on Wednesday.

The officials, speaking to reporters on a conference call, noted that some Republicans had expressed a willingness to meet with President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, despite the party leadership’s pledge not to hold hearings over his selection.

Reporting by Jeff Mason, Timothy Gardner and Julia Edwards; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

