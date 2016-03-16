White House: did not coordinate with Clinton on Supreme Court pick

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters at a campaign rally in West Palm Beach, Florida March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House reached out to the offices of every U.S. senator during the process of choosing a Supreme Court nominee but did not coordinate with the campaigns of Democratic presidential hopefuls Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, officials said on Wednesday.

The officials, speaking to reporters on a conference call, noted that some Republicans had expressed a willingness to meet with President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, despite the party leadership’s pledge not to hold hearings over his selection.