White House welcomes Supreme Court ruling on electricity markets rule

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to uphold a federal rule for electricity markets that encouraged grid operators to pay large users to reduce consumption at peak times is good news for consumers and clean energy, the White House said on Monday.

“This decision allows us to continue realizing billions in annual savings from innovative incentives and business models that ensure we use our electricity system efficiently as we integrate more energy efficiency and renewable energy onto the power grid,” White House spokesman Frank Benenati said in a statement.