Judge grants Fairholme's discovery motion in suit vs Treasury

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday granted investment firm Fairholme Funds Inc. a motion to conduct discovery in its lawsuit against the Treasury Department that challenges the bailout terms of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

The ruling helps Fairholme seek evidence in its case. Fairholme argues that a 2012 decision that requires Fannie and Freddie to sweep all future profits into Treasury coffers was illegal and cost investors billions of dollars.

The ruling is a positive development for shareholders who have had a renewed interest in the companies’ future since they started posting record profits.

Investors that own shares in the companies, including Fairholme, argue that since Fannie and Freddie are returning profits to taxpayers, the government’s stake should shrink. This would benefit private shareholders who would see the value of their shares rise.

U.S. Federal Claims Court Judge Margaret Sweeney ruled that she would consider the government’s motion to dismiss the claims once attorneys for Fairholme were able to seek evidence.

Fairholme contends that information would allow them to show the potential to forecast future profitability at the two companies and when they would escape government control if allowed by policymakers.

“The court agrees. Discovery will enable plaintiffs to confirm that such evidence exists with regard to profitability and additionally answer the question as to when, and how, the conservatorship will end,” Judge Sweeney wrote.

U.S. attorneys had argued that Fannie and Freddie’s future profitability was unknown since the two are operating in federal conservatorship.

By next month, Fannie and Freddie will have repaid more to taxpayers than the $187.5 billion they drew for their 2008 bailouts.

The bailout terms for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac force them to turn over their profits to the Treasury in the form of dividends on the controlling stake the government took when it bailed them out. They cannot repurchase the government’s share.