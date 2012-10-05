FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Supreme Court to hear appeal over FCC rule making
October 5, 2012 / 5:40 PM / in 5 years

Supreme Court to hear appeal over FCC rule making

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Friday to review the ability of a federal agency to set its own jurisdiction, in a decision that could affect the ability to deploy wireless telephone services across the United States.

At issue in the case was the ability of the Federal Communications Commission to step in and help further the placement of wireless communications facilities when state and local governments failed to act on applications fast enough, even if it means superseding local zoning standards.

Reporting By Terry Baynes and Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Christopher Wilson

