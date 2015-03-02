Supreme Court declines to hear foam manufacturers' appeal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed to move forward antitrust class action claims against various manufacturers of polyurethane foam that face accusations of price-fixing.

Without comment, the court said it would not hear a case filed by manufacturers that objected to a September 2014 ruling by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals favoring plaintiffs suing the companies.

The appeals court refused to review a district judge’s decision to certify the class of plaintiffs, which allowed the claims to proceed.

The manufacturers include Carpenter Co, Foamex Innovations Inc and Woodbridge Foam Corp.

The plaintiffs are companies that make products using foam and indirect purchasers who later bought products containing the foam. They say the manufacturers conspired to fix prices.

The case is Carpenter Co. v. Ace Foam Inc, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 14-577.