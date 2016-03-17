FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judiciary committee chair prepared to meet court nominee: White House
March 17, 2016 / 7:03 PM / a year ago

Judiciary committee chair prepared to meet court nominee: White House

Megan Cassella

1 Min Read

Appeals Court Judge Merrick Garland speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House after being nominated by President Barack Obama (not pictured) to the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley’s staff has indicated the senator is willing to meet with Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland after a two-week Senate recess, the White House said on Thursday.

“That obviously is something that we believe is entirely appropriate,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said. “It certainly is the most basic expectation that people would have for a Senate Judiciary chairman when a consensus Supreme Court nominee has been put forward.”

President Barack Obama nominated the centrist judge on Wednesday to replace conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, who died on Feb. 13. Garland began meeting with senators on Thursday.

Earnest said he hopes that, despite political differences, Grassley will work with the White House to schedule a meeting.

Reporting by Clarece Polke; Editing by Tim Ahmann

