Senate Democrat says Garland is Obama's Supreme Court choice

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will nominate U.S. Appeals Court Judge Merrick Garland to the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday, Democratic Senator Charles Schumer said.

Schumer, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, confirmed the decision to Reuters as he exited a Democratic leadership meeting in the U.S. Capitol.

“It’s an excellent choice, a bipartisan choice. If the Republicans can’t support him, who could they support,” said Schumer, who represents New York.