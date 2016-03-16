FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate Democrat says Garland is Obama's Supreme Court choice
#Politics
March 16, 2016 / 2:29 PM / a year ago

Senate Democrat says Garland is Obama's Supreme Court choice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will nominate U.S. Appeals Court Judge Merrick Garland to the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday, Democratic Senator Charles Schumer said.

Schumer, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, confirmed the decision to Reuters as he exited a Democratic leadership meeting in the U.S. Capitol.

“It’s an excellent choice, a bipartisan choice. If the Republicans can’t support him, who could they support,” said Schumer, who represents New York.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Susan Heavey

