Supreme court signals no appetite for broad gay marriage ruling
#Politics
March 26, 2013 / 3:51 PM / 5 years ago

Supreme court signals no appetite for broad gay marriage ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Anti-Proposition 8 protesters line both sides of the street in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Supreme Court justices signaled on Tuesday they were reluctant to embrace a broad ruling finding a fundamental right to marriage for gays and lesbians across the United States.

The court completed more than an hour of oral argument on whether to let stand California’s ban on same-sex marriage without indicating a clear path forward.

Swing vote Justice Anthony Kennedy raised concerns about the court entering “uncharted waters” on an issue that divides the states. Early on, though, Kennedy said he was concerned about the rights of the children of California’s same-sex couples.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley, Joan Biskupic and David Ingram; Editing by Vicki Allen

