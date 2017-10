J. Mary Sorrell (C), a Justice of the Peace in Massachusetts who says she has officiated 556 same-sex weddings, holds a placard as she protests against the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Supreme Court justices on Wednesday indicated interest in striking down a law that denies federal benefits to legally married same-sex couples.

Justice Anthony Kennedy, a potential swing vote, warned of the “risks” that the Defense of Marriage Act infringes upon the traditional role of the states in defining marriage.