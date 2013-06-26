FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California gay marriage foes to seek continued ban
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 26, 2013 / 2:40 PM / 4 years ago

California gay marriage foes to seek continued ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Paul Katami (R) and Jeff Zarrillo, plaintiffs in the case against California's gay marriage ban known as Prop 8, depart the Supreme Court in Washington, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Defenders of California’s gay marriage ban, known as Proposition 8, said on Wednesday that they would seek continued enforcement of the ban until a statewide order is issued.

The statement from Andrew Pugno, general counsel for ProtectMarriage.com, came after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling that restores a lower court order which had struck down Proposition 8. Pugno said the Supreme Court did “not directly resolve questions about the scope” of that lower court order.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.