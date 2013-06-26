California gay marriage foes to seek continued ban

Paul Katami (R) and Jeff Zarrillo, plaintiffs in the case against California's gay marriage ban known as Prop 8, depart the Supreme Court in Washington, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Defenders of California’s gay marriage ban, known as Proposition 8, said on Wednesday that they would seek continued enforcement of the ban until a statewide order is issued.

The statement from Andrew Pugno, general counsel for ProtectMarriage.com, came after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling that restores a lower court order which had struck down Proposition 8. Pugno said the Supreme Court did “not directly resolve questions about the scope” of that lower court order.

