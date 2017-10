People wait in line, in the hopes of being seated, to hear the arguments in the case against the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Supreme Court on Wednesday concluded two hours of oral arguments about the 1996 law known as the Defense of Marriage Act, which denies married same-sex couples access to federal benefits.

The court is expected to rule on whether to strike down the law by the end of June.