Supreme Court convenes to hear same-sex marriage cases

A demonstrator holds a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. America's top court takes up the delicate and divisive issue of gay marriage on Tuesday when the nine Supreme Court justices consider the legality of a California ballot initiative that limits marriage to opposite-sex couples. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Supreme Court convened on Tuesday to hear arguments for and against a right to marriage for gay and lesbian couples, beginning two days of what is set to be a historic debate.

Chief Justice John Roberts gaveled the high court into session at about 10 a.m. (1400 GMT)

He will preside over one hour of debate on Tuesday and two hours on Wednesday, and then over months of secret deliberations before the court rules, likely in June.