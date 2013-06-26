FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California governor says gay marriage must be allowed statewide
#U.S.
June 26, 2013 / 4:35 PM / 4 years ago

California governor says gay marriage must be allowed statewide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - California Governor Jerry Brown on Wednesday said a Supreme Court ruling letting stand a lower-court decision striking down the state’s Proposition 8 gay marriage ban “applies statewide” and that all county officials must comply with it.

The statement from Brown came after the Supreme Court issued a ruling that restored the lower-court order that had struck down the voter-approved Proposition 8. Defenders of the marriage ban have pledged to seek its continued enforcement, saying the Supreme Court did not resolve questions about the scope of the lower court order.

Reporting By Dan Levine; Editing by Will Dunham

