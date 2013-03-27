FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Supreme Court conservatives target Obama's position on marriage
#Politics
March 27, 2013 / 3:23 PM / 5 years ago

Supreme Court conservatives target Obama's position on marriage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Supporters of gay marriage rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Conservative justices on the Supreme Court said on Wednesday they were troubled by the decision of President Barack Obama in 2011 to abandon his administration’s legal defense of the federal gay-marriage ban.

Midway into the second day of arguments on same sex marriage, the conservatives said Obama’s decision called into question his administration’s willingness to defend other laws passed by Congress and challenged in court.

Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and VickiAllen

