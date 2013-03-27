Supreme Court conservatives target Obama's position on marriage

Supporters of gay marriage rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Conservative justices on the Supreme Court said on Wednesday they were troubled by the decision of President Barack Obama in 2011 to abandon his administration’s legal defense of the federal gay-marriage ban.

Midway into the second day of arguments on same sex marriage, the conservatives said Obama’s decision called into question his administration’s willingness to defend other laws passed by Congress and challenged in court.