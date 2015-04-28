FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Majority of high court asks skeptical questions on gay marriage
#Politics
April 28, 2015 / 3:01 PM / 2 years ago

Majority of high court asks skeptical questions on gay marriage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Part way into oral arguments, a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday fired skeptical questions at a lawyer who was asking the nine justices to legalize gay marriage nationwide.

Five justices including a possible swing vote, Justice Anthony Kennedy, and a member of the court’s liberal wing, Justice Stephen Breyer, asked lawyer Mary Bonauto why the high court should change a definition of marriage that has existed for millennia, rather than allowing American voters to decide.

The hearing continued and was expected to end about 12:30 p.m. (1630 GMT).

Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Will Dunham

