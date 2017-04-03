FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
With Coons, Democrats have enough votes to filibuster court pick Gorsuch
April 3, 2017 / 5:29 PM / 5 months ago

With Coons, Democrats have enough votes to filibuster court pick Gorsuch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) waits his turn to question Supreme Court nominee judge Neil Gorsuch during the third day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic Senator Chris Coons on Monday announced opposition to President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, ensuring Democrats can block a U.S. Senate confirmation vote to give Neil Gorsuch the lifetime job.

Coons' announcement put the number of Democrats opposing Gorsuch at 41, the tally needed to use a procedural hurdle called a filibuster that requires 60 votes to allow a confirmation vote in the 100-seat Senate.

Republicans control the Senate 52-48. If Democrats mount a successful filibuster and block the confirmation vote Senate Republicans planned to hold on Friday, Republicans would then be expected to try to change the chamber's longstanding rules to allow confirmation by a simple majority. Trump backs such a move, sometimes called the "nuclear option."

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Tim Ahmann

