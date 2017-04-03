FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sen. McCain says will support changing rules to confirm Gorsuch
April 3, 2017 / 9:04 PM / 5 months ago

Sen. McCain says will support changing rules to confirm Gorsuch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Senator John McCain (R-AZ) on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. March 14, 2017.Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Sen. John McCain on Monday announced that he will support an upcoming effort by his fellow Republicans to win Senate confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court by changing the chamber's rules in order to overcome Democratic opposition.

McCain, in remarks to reporters, said he had "no choice" but to go along with a change in rules ending a tradition of 60 votes in the 100-member Senate needed to advance Supreme Court nominees to a final vote. He said he would support the rule change "because we need to confirm Gorsuch."

In the past, McCain has strongly opposed such a change.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Leslie Adler

