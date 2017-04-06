FILE PHOTO - U.S. Supreme Court nominee judge Neil Gorsuch testifies during a third day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate is expected to vote at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) on Thursday on whether to limit debate and move toward the final confirmation of President Donald Trump's choice of federal Judge Neil Gorsuch to take a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Democrats are expected to thwart the Republican effort by denying the 60 votes needed in the 100-member chamber to advance Gorsuch. If so, Republicans are expected to take the rare step of changing Senate rules so that they can advance the nomination with a minimum of 51 Republican votes, which would clear the way for Gorsuch’s confirmation on Friday.

