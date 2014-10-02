FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Supreme Court to decide Idaho Medicaid reimbursement dispute
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
October 2, 2014 / 2:54 PM / 3 years ago

Supreme Court to decide Idaho Medicaid reimbursement dispute

Lawrence Hurley

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court is set to decide in a case coming from Idaho whether private medical providers can sue a state in order to raise Medicaid reimbursement rates to deal with rising medical costs.

The justices agreed on Thursday to hear an appeal filed by the state of Idaho, which says that medical providers have no legal recourse to sue. The case focuses on rates for certain residential services.

Medicaid is a federal health insurance program for lower-income people that is administered by the states. Idaho’s lawyers say that in order to receive Medicaid funding, they are required only to comply with the Medicaid Act and related regulations.

In a December 2013 ruling, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the providers could sue and ruled in their favor on the merits.

The ruling noted that state officials recommended increases in reimbursement rates in the late 2000s but they were never implemented because the Idaho legislature declined to appropriate funds.

A decision is due by the end of June.

The case is Armstrong v. Exceptional Child Center, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 14-15.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.