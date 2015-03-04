FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. high court's Kennedy criticizes challenge to Obamacare subsidies
March 4, 2015 / 3:59 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. high court's Kennedy criticizes challenge to Obamacare subsidies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Justice Anthony Kennedy, a possible swing vote on a closely divided U.S. Supreme Court, told a lawyer challenging Obamacare subsidies on Wednesday that his argument raised a serious constitutional problem, but said the lawyer might win anyway on other grounds.

Justice Anthony Kennedy questioned lawyer Michael Carvin part way into the scheduled one-hour oral argument about how a ruling might unlawfully pressure states in a case that tests President Barack Obama’s signature domestic policy achievement.

Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Will Dunham

