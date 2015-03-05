White House 'pleased' with solicitor's Supreme Court arguments: spokesman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration was “quite pleased” with its lawyer’s arguments on Wednesday before the U.S. Supreme Court defending President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law, a White House spokesman said.
Spokesman Josh Earnest cautioned against drawing conclusions about how the court will decide the case based on questions during oral arguments. The Supreme Court appeared divided on ideological lines as it heard the challenge to the 2010 law on Wednesday.
Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Bill Trott