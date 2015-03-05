FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House 'pleased' with solicitor's Supreme Court arguments: spokesman
March 5, 2015 / 1:20 AM / 3 years ago

White House 'pleased' with solicitor's Supreme Court arguments: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration was “quite pleased” with its lawyer’s arguments on Wednesday before the U.S. Supreme Court defending President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law, a White House spokesman said.

Spokesman Josh Earnest cautioned against drawing conclusions about how the court will decide the case based on questions during oral arguments. The Supreme Court appeared divided on ideological lines as it heard the challenge to the 2010 law on Wednesday.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Bill Trott

