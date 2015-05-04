FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. top court rejects hepatitis B drug patent case
May 4, 2015 / 1:56 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. top court rejects hepatitis B drug patent case

Lawrence Hurley

1 Min Read

A trader passes by a screen displaying the tickers symbols for Bristol-Myers Squibb and Intelsat, Ltd. on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday brought to an end Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s attempt to revive patent protection for its Baraclude treatment for hepatitis B.

The high court declined to hear Bristol-Myers’ challenge to an appeals court ruling in favor of generic rival Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, which had successfully challenged the patent.

In a June 2014 ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a federal district court’s finding that the patent was invalid.

Teva announced last September that it was launching its generic version of the drug.

The case is Bristol-Myers v. Teva, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 14-886.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

