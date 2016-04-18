FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clinton says she would 'go further' than Obama on immigration: statement
April 18, 2016 / 4:22 PM / a year ago

Clinton says she would 'go further' than Obama on immigration: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives to greet hospital workers at the St. John's Riverside Hospital during a campaign stop in Yonkers, New York, U.S., April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said if she wins the White House she would go farther than President Barack Obama’s executive action on immigration and would propose comprehensive immigration reform legislation within 100 days of taking office.

“I will do everything I can to protect the president’s executive actions and go further to bring more people relief and keep families together,” Clinton said in a statement as the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in a case over whether Obama overstepped his authority with his immigration action.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Megan Cassella; Editing by Will Dunham

