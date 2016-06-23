Clinton criticizes Supreme Court immigration action

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., June 21, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Thursday criticized the Supreme Court decision that blocked President Barack Obama's plan to spare millions of illegal immigrants from deportation.

"Today's deadlocked decision from the Supreme Court is unacceptable, and show us all just how high the stakes are in this election," Clinton said in a statement.

She praised as "a win for all Americans" the high court's ruling to protect the University of Texas' ability to factor race and affirmative action into its admission processes.