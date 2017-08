U.S. President Barack Obama walks in the rain on the South Lawn of the White House upon his return to Washington, U.S., after visiting wounded service members the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, June 21, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will make a statement on Thursday at 11:45 am ET about the Supreme Court decision blocking his plan to spare millions of immigrants in the country illegally from deportation and give them work permits.

The court, splitting 4-4, left in place a lower court ruling that blocked the administration's plan.