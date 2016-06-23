FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says Supreme Court decision on immigration sets the system back
June 23, 2016

Obama says Supreme Court decision on immigration sets the system back

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers a statement after the Supreme Court left in place a lower court ruling blocking his plan to spare millions of illegal immigrants from deportation and give them work permits at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 23, 2016.Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday expressed disappointment about the Supreme Court's decision on immigration that blocked his plan to spare millions of illegal immigrants from deportation.

"For more than two decades now, our immigration system ... has been broken, and the fact that the Supreme Court was not able to issue a decision today doesn't just set the system back even further, it takes us further from the country that we aspire to be," he said.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Alana Wise

