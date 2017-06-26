WASHINGTON The State Department will implement President Donald Trump's travel ban "in an orderly fashion" consistent with the Supreme Court's order, the agency's spokeswoman said on Monday.

"We will keep those traveling to the United States and partners in the travel industry informed as we implement the order in a professional, organized, and timely way," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement on Monday.

"We are also in contact with our partners in the implementation of the United States Refugee Admissions Program, and will keep them apprised of changes as they take effect," she said.

(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Leslie Adler)